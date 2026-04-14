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Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees • #27 LF

Giancarlo Stanton And Yankees Take On Angels On April 14

Giancarlo Stanton and his New York Yankees will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Stanton has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Stanton is hitting for a .315 BA, .383 OBP and .426 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored five runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. Stanton has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Giancarlo Stanton

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