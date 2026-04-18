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German Marquez
San Diego Padres

German Marquez

San Diego Padres • #33 SP

German Marquez And Padres Play Angels On April 18

German Marquez will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, April 18 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Marquez has -104 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Marquez is 2-1 with a 5.54 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Angels are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
German Marquez

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