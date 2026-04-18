German Marquez And Padres Play Angels On April 18

Marquez is 2-1 with a 5.54 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Angels are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.6 home runs per game.

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