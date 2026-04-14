George Valera And Guardians Play Cardinals On April 14
George Valera and his Cleveland Guardians will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Valera has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
Valera had a .220 BA, .333 OBP and .415 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .748 and he scored seven runs. In 48 plate appearances, he hit two home runs and drove in five runs.
The Cardinals are sending Michael McGreevy (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.