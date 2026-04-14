George Valera And Guardians Play Cardinals On April 14

Valera had a .220 BA, .333 OBP and .415 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .748 and he scored seven runs. In 48 plate appearances, he hit two home runs and drove in five runs.

The Cardinals are sending Michael McGreevy (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.16 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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