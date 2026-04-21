George Valera And Guardians Face Astros On April 21

Valera is hitting for a .294 BA, .333 OBP and .412 SLG with an 11.1% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored no runs. In 18 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Ryan Weiss (0-2) out to make his second start of the season.

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