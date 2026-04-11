George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Twins On April 11

Springer is hitting for a .189 BA, .283 OBP and .377 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored three runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Springer has recorded one steal on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.40 ERA in 14 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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