George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Twins On April 10

Springer is hitting for a .184 BA, .273 OBP and .367 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .640 and he has scored three runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Springer has recorded one steal on one attempt. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

The Twins will look to Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1) in his third start this season.

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