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George Springer
Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays • #4 RF

George Springer And Blue Jays Take On Twins On April 10

George Springer and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre, on Friday, April 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Springer has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Springer is hitting for a .184 BA, .273 OBP and .367 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .640 and he has scored three runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Springer has recorded one steal on one attempt. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

The Twins will look to Simeon Woods Richardson (0-1) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Springer

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