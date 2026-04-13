George Kirby And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On April 13

Kirby is 1-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed eight innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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