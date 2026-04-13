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George Kirby
Seattle Mariners

George Kirby

Seattle Mariners • #68 SP

George Kirby And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On April 13

George Kirby will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, April 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Kirby has -104 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Kirby is 1-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed eight innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
George Kirby

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