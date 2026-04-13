Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Cardinals On April 13

Williams is 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.

The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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