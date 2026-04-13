Gavin Williams And Guardians Play Cardinals On April 13
Gavin Williams will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Monday, April 13 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Williams has +112 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Williams is 1-1 with a 2.04 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
The Cardinals are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.