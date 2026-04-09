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Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres

Gavin Sheets

San Diego Padres • #30 RF

Gavin Sheets And Padres Take On Rockies On April 9

Gavin Sheets and the San Diego Padres will take on the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park, on Thursday, April 9 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Sheets has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Sheets is hitting for a .206 BA, .229 OBP and .324 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .552 and he has scored four runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Sheets has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Jimmy Herget makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gavin Sheets

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