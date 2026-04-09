Gavin Sheets And Padres Take On Rockies On April 9

Sheets is hitting for a .206 BA, .229 OBP and .324 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 2.9% walk rate. His OPS is .552 and he has scored four runs. In 35 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. Sheets has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Jimmy Herget makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.

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