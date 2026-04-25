Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Square Off Against Pirates On April 25

Mitchell is hitting for a .246 BA, .410 OBP and .393 SLG with a 40.5% strikeout rate and a 21.5% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 10 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 18 runs. Mitchell has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller makes the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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