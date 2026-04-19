FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Garrett Mitchell
Milwaukee Brewers

Garrett Mitchell

Milwaukee Brewers • #5 CF

Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Face Marlins On April 19

Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Mitchell has +760 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Mitchell is hitting for a .277 BA, .452 OBP and .426 SLG with a 38.1% strikeout rate and a 23.8% walk rate. His OPS is .877 and he has scored seven runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 16 runs (16th in MLB). Mitchell has recorded four steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Eury Perez (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Garrett Mitchell

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Milwaukee BrewersRecent Milwaukee Brewers Player News

View All Milwaukee Brewers Player News