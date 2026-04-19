Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Face Marlins On April 19

Mitchell is hitting for a .277 BA, .452 OBP and .426 SLG with a 38.1% strikeout rate and a 23.8% walk rate. His OPS is .877 and he has scored seven runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 16 runs (16th in MLB). Mitchell has recorded four steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Eury Perez (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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