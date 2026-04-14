Garrett Mitchell And Brewers Face Blue Jays On April 14

Mitchell is hitting for a .278 BA, .409 OBP and .444 SLG with a 40% strikeout rate and a 17.8% walk rate. His OPS is .854 and he has scored five runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 13 runs (14th in MLB). Mitchell has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

The Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (0-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.