Garrett Crochet And Red Sox Play Tigers On April 19

Crochet is 2-2 with a 7.58 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 1 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering 10 earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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