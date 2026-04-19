FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox

Garrett Crochet

Boston Red Sox • #35 SP

Garrett Crochet And Red Sox Play Tigers On April 19

Garrett Crochet will get the start for the Boston Red Sox against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:35 p.m. ET. Crochet has +118 odds to total over 7.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Crochet is 2-2 with a 7.58 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed 1 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering 10 earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Garrett Crochet

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News