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Gabriel Arias
Cleveland Guardians

Gabriel Arias

Cleveland Guardians • #13 SS

Gabriel Arias And Guardians Square Off Against Orioles On April 16

Gabriel Arias and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Progressive Field, on Thursday, April 16 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Arias has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Arias is hitting for a .200 BA, .250 OBP and .433 SLG with a 37.5% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .683 and he has scored two runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. He is back in action for the first time since April 6, when he went 1 for 2 with a double against the Royals.

The Orioles will send Shane Baz (0-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Gabriel Arias

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