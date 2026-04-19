Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On April 19

Freeman is hitting for a .296 BA, .360 OBP and .519 SLG with an 11.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .878 and he has scored nine runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (1-2 with an 8.10 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.