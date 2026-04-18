Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Play Rockies On April 18

Freeman is hitting for a .282 BA, .341 OBP and .487 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .828 and he has scored nine runs. In 85 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.30 ERA and nine strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.

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