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Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman

Los Angeles Dodgers • #5 1B

Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Play Rockies On April 17

Freddie Freeman and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Friday, April 17 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Freeman has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Freeman is hitting for a .270 BA, .325 OBP and .473 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored eight runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs (20th in MLB). In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Mets.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddie Freeman

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