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Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman

Los Angeles Dodgers • #5 1B

Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Play Nationals On April 3

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Friday, April 3 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Freeman has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Friday morning.

What It Means

Freeman is hitting for a .208 BA, .240 OBP and .375 SLG with a 4% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored two runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Miles Mikolas (0-1) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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