Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Play Nationals On April 3

Freeman is hitting for a .208 BA, .240 OBP and .375 SLG with a 4% strikeout rate and a 4% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored two runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Miles Mikolas (0-1) makes the start for the Nationals, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.