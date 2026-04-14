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Freddie Freeman
Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman

Los Angeles Dodgers • #5 1B

Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Square Off Against Mets On April 14

Freddie Freeman and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, April 14 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Freeman has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Freeman is hitting for a .273 BA, .324 OBP and .485 SLG with an 11.3% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored eight runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs (14th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Nolan McLean makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Freddie Freeman

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