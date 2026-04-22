Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Take On Giants On April 22
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, April 22 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Freeman has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Freeman is hitting for a .289 BA, .366 OBP and .506 SLG with a 10.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .872 and he has scored nine runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Giants.
The Giants are sending Tyler Mahle (0-3) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.