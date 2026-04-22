Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Take On Giants On April 22

Freeman is hitting for a .289 BA, .366 OBP and .506 SLG with a 10.8% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .872 and he has scored nine runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Giants.

The Giants are sending Tyler Mahle (0-3) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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