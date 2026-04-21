Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Face Giants On April 21

Freeman is hitting for a .296 BA, .360 OBP and .519 SLG with an 11.2% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .878 and he has scored nine runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with a triple) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Landen Roupp gets the start for the Giants, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 24 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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