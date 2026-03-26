Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Take On Diamondbacks On March 26

Freeman had a .295 BA, .367 OBP and .502 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .869, which ranked 11th in MLB, and he scored 81 runs. In 627 plate appearances, he hit 24 home runs and drove in 90 runs.

Zac Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.

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