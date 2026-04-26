Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Square Off Against Cubs On April 26

Freeman is hitting for a .280 BA, .345 OBP and .460 SLG with a 10.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 10 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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