Freddie Freeman And Dodgers Square Off Against Cubs On April 26
Freddie Freeman and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Freeman has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Freeman is hitting for a .280 BA, .345 OBP and .460 SLG with a 10.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 10 runs. In 110 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 15 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.
Shota Imanaga gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.