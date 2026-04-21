Francisco Lindor And Mets Play Twins On April 21

Lindor is hitting for a .205 BA, .293 OBP and .307 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .600 and he has scored 12 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Simeon Woods Richardson gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.10 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

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