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Francisco Lindor
New York Mets

Francisco Lindor

New York Mets • #12 SS

Francisco Lindor And Mets Play Twins On April 21

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Citi Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lindor has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Lindor is hitting for a .205 BA, .293 OBP and .307 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .600 and he has scored 12 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Simeon Woods Richardson gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.10 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Francisco Lindor

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