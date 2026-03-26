Francisco Lindor And Mets Play Pirates On March 26

Lindor had a .267 BA, .346 OBP and .466 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .811 and he scored 117 runs. In 732 plate appearances, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 86 runs. Lindor recorded 31 steals on 37 attempts.

Paul Skenes makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.