Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Dodgers On April 15
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, April 15 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Lindor has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Lindor is hitting for a .194 BA, .301 OBP and .306 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored 11 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Shohei Ohtani (1-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.