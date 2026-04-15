Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Dodgers On April 15

Lindor is hitting for a .194 BA, .301 OBP and .306 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored 11 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani (1-0) pitches for the Dodgers to make his third start of the season.

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