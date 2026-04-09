Francisco Lindor And Mets Face Diamondbacks On April 9

Lindor is hitting for a .149 BA, .310 OBP and .255 SLG with a 17.2% strikeout rate and a 17.2% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored nine runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in no runs. Lindor has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.