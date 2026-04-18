Francisco Lindor And Mets Take On Cubs On April 18

Lindor is hitting for a .200 BA, .297 OBP and .313 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .609 and he has scored 12 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in one runs. Lindor has recorded two steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (0-1 with a 4.86 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season.

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