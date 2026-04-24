Francisco Álvarez And Mets Face Rockies On April 24

Alvarez is hitting for a .242 BA, .346 OBP and .455 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored seven runs. In 80 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Twins.

The Rockies will send Michael Lorenzen (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.48 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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