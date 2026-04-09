Francisco Álvarez And Mets Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 9

Alvarez is hitting for a .300 BA, .400 OBP and .633 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.033 and he has scored five runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.