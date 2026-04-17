Francisco Álvarez And Mets Take On Cubs On April 17

Alvarez is hitting for a .271 BA, .386 OBP and .542 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .928 and he has scored six runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Dodgers.

Edward Cabrera gets the start for the Cubs, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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