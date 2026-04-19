Framber Valdez And Tigers Face Red Sox On April 19

Valdez is 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

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