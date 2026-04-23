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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Rockies On April 23

Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Thursday, April 23 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Tatis has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .253 BA, .333 OBP and .299 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored nine runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 12 runs. Tatis has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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