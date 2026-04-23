Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Rockies On April 23

Tatis is hitting for a .253 BA, .333 OBP and .299 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .632 and he has scored nine runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 12 runs. Tatis has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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