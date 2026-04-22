Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Rockies On April 22

Tatis is hitting for a .265 BA, .347 OBP and .313 SLG with a 23.2% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored nine runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 12 runs. Tatis has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.92 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.

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