Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Rockies On April 21
Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, April 21 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Tatis is hitting for a .253 BA, .340 OBP and .304 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored nine runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 12 runs. Tatis has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Jimmy Herget (0-1) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.