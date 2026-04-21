Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Rockies On April 21

Tatis is hitting for a .253 BA, .340 OBP and .304 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored nine runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 12 runs. Tatis has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Jimmy Herget (0-1) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.

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