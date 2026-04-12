Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Rockies On April 12

Tatis is hitting for a .228 BA, .313 OBP and .298 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .612 and he has scored six runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. Tatis has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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