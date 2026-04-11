Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Rockies On April 11

Tatis is hitting for a .189 BA, .274 OBP and .245 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .519 and he has scored six runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. Tatis has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will look to Ryan Feltner (1-0) in his third start of the season.

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