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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Rockies On April 11

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will face the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .189 BA, .274 OBP and .245 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .519 and he has scored six runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. Tatis has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

The Rockies will look to Ryan Feltner (1-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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