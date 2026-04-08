Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Square Off Against Pirates On April 8

Tatis is hitting for a .195 BA, .292 OBP and .268 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored five runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Tatis has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

The Pirates will look to Mitch Keller (1-0) in his third start of the season.

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