Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Pirates On April 7

Tatis is hitting for a .189 BA, .295 OBP and .270 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored five runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Tatis has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

The Pirates will look to Paul Skenes (1-1) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.