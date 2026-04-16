Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Take On Mariners On April 16

Tatis is hitting for a .242 BA, .312 OBP and .303 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .615 and he has scored seven runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in eight runs. Tatis has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 0 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 6.92 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

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