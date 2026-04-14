Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Mariners On April 14
Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will take on the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Tatis has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Tatis is hitting for a .242 BA, .319 OBP and .306 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored six runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. Tatis has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Rockies.
Bryan Woo (0-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.