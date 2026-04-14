Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Play Mariners On April 14

Tatis is hitting for a .242 BA, .319 OBP and .306 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored six runs. In 73 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. Tatis has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Rockies.

Bryan Woo (0-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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