Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Angels On April 18

Tatis is hitting for a .239 BA, .329 OBP and .296 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored eight runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 10 runs. Tatis has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Yusei Kikuchi makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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