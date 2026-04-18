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Fernando Tatis Jr.
San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Diego Padres • #23 RF

Fernando Tatis Jr. And Padres Face Angels On April 18

Fernando Tatis Jr. and his San Diego Padres will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, April 18 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Tatis has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Tatis is hitting for a .239 BA, .329 OBP and .296 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .625 and he has scored eight runs. In 86 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in 10 runs. Tatis has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Angels.

Yusei Kikuchi makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Fernando Tatis Jr.

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