Ezequiel Tovar And Rockies Play Astros On April 14

Tovar is hitting for a .258 BA, .281 OBP and .419 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 1.6% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored five runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Tovar has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Colton Gordon will start for the Astros, his first this season.

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