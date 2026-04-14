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Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies

Ezequiel Tovar

Colorado Rockies • #14 SS

Ezequiel Tovar And Rockies Play Astros On April 14

Ezequiel Tovar and his Colorado Rockies will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Tovar has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tovar is hitting for a .258 BA, .281 OBP and .419 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 1.6% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored five runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Tovar has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Colton Gordon will start for the Astros, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ezequiel Tovar

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