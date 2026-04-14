Everson Pereira And White Sox Face Rays On April 14

Pereira had a .138 BA, .219 OBP and .246 SLG with a 38.4% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .465 and he scored seven runs. In 73 plate appearances, he hit two home runs and drove in eight runs. Pereira recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last action (on April 1 against the Marlins) he went 0 for 2.

Shane McClanahan (0-1) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.