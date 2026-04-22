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Everson Pereira
Chicago White Sox

Everson Pereira

Chicago White Sox • #28 CF

Everson Pereira And White Sox Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 22

Everson Pereira and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Pereira has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Pereira is hitting for a .275 BA, .348 OBP and .600 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .948 and he has scored seven runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.96 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Everson Pereira

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