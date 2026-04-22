Everson Pereira And White Sox Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 22

Pereira is hitting for a .275 BA, .348 OBP and .600 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .948 and he has scored seven runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in six runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.96 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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