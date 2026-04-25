Eury Pérez And Marlins Play Giants On April 25

Perez is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

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