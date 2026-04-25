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Eury Perez
Miami Marlins

Eury Perez

Miami Marlins • #39 SP

Eury Pérez And Marlins Play Giants On April 25

Eury Perez will get the start for his Miami Marlins against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, on Saturday, April 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Perez has +116 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Perez is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.3 extra base hits and 0.6 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Eury Perez

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