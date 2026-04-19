Eury Pérez And Marlins Play Brewers On April 19
Eury Perez will get the start for the Miami Marlins against the Milwaukee Brewers at loanDepot park, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +100 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Perez is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.