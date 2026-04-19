Eury Pérez And Marlins Play Brewers On April 19

Perez is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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