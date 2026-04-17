Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Twins On April 17

Suarez is hitting for a .242 BA, .324 OBP and .394 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored six runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in nine runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Giants.

Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.

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