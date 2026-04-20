Eugenio Suárez And Reds Face Rays On April 20

Suarez is hitting for a .256 BA, .333 OBP and .410 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored nine runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Rays have not named a starter.

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