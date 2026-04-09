Eugenio Suárez And Reds Play Marlins On April 9

Suarez is hitting for a .222 BA, .271 OBP and .378 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .649 and he has scored four runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Max Meyer (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.

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